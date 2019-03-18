× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.18.19: Trump’s mental health questioned, graduated income taxes, unimoons, March Madness

John Williams wants to know how much weight George Conway’s tweet carries on personality disorders and President Trump. He calls in Former American Psychoanalytic Association President Dr. Prudence Gourgeschon to share possible traits the president holds that correlate with what’s seen in those tweets. And, John introduces you to the Illinois state graduated income tax calculator, and tells you how much you could be paying in state taxes after 2020. John also takes you through some of the new marriage trends cropping up, including couples who take “unimoons”. Listeners chime in. Finally, it’s March Madness time. John talks to Bracketologist Jerry Palm, who shares which teams are in his final four, and tips for prepping your bracket.