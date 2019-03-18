The John Williams NewsClick: If you make more than $250,000 a year…
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.18.19: Trump’s mental health questioned, graduated income taxes, unimoons, March Madness
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should the rich pay more?
-
Democratic State Rep Robert Martwick: “Ultimately there will be enough votes in the House in order to get a graduated income tax on the ballot”
-
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/17/2019
-
Illinois Deputy Governor Dan Hynes: “The graduated rate income tax is a way to solve a budget crisis”
-
-
NPR Illinois statehouse correspondent Brian Mackey: The odds of J.B. Pritzker successfully getting a progressive income tax
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Sin taxes!
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Governor J.B. Pritzker
-
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/10/2019
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Putting J.B. Pritzker to task
-
-
Ideas Illinois believes the graduated income tax would actually be a jobs tax on IL
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Illinois minimum wage
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.22.19: Sin taxes, funny names in sports, the Blackhawks, Fun Things To Do and Bright Side of Life