The CoverUp Cast: The real stories behind some of the greatest cover songs of all time

Posted 11:56 AM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:17PM, March 18, 2019

Bill and Wendy along with Amanda Friedeman, host of The Cover Up Cast.

Do you love cover songs? Then, you will want to listen to this. Host of The CoverUp Cast Amanda Friedeman joins Bill and Wendy in-studio to talk about the rising popularity of cover songs and some of the best and worst cover songs of all time!

