Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) shoots against Montreal Canadiens left wing Paul Byron (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
The Canadian and American National Anthems, sung by performers of Cirque du Soleil
Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) shoots against Montreal Canadiens left wing Paul Byron (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Cirque du Soleil is to thank for two beautiful performances of the National Anthem, both American, and Canadian. That was at Saturday’s Blackhawks game against the Canadiens in Montreal.