Tax Changes Take Shape As Tax Season Arrives

Posted 6:14 AM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13AM, March 18, 2019

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

One of the major changes to Americans in recent years was the U.S. tax overhaul by the Trump administration, and many people wont realize what those changes mean for them before its time to prepare those taxes. Steve Grzanich sat down with Christine Cheng (Executive Director of Ladder Up) to learn about how they have been sorting through the tax policy changes and how they are using that knowledge to help low-income Americans wade through the financial complication.

 

