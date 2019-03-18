× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.18.19: Do You Talk In Your Sleep?

It’s the Monday following St. Patrick’s Day! We start the show with the Top 6 @ 6 and Steve lets us know he’s finally feeling better! Then, the doctor with the most-est, Dr. Kevin Most joins us on air to talk about the importance of Sleep Awareness.

MVPP Thomas Panek jumps on air to talk about his incredible achedivement of running a half marathon as a legally blind individual. Through the help of his own stamina and his guide dogs he was able to accomplish this all while giving interviews along the way. For more information visit: GuidingEyes.org.

Ryan Nobles calls in to talk about President Trump’s recent twitter explosion over the weekend where he launched social media attacks on SNL and deceased Senator John McCain – the appropriateness of these comments are called into question and the thought process behind the president making these statements. Near the 8am hour we welcome on WGN’s own Dean Richards to talk about the passing of musician Dick Dale, John Stamos’ new tattoo, Paris Jackson and so much more.

Plus, did you know it’s Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month? To give share her insight we bring on Harriet Levy (Center for Enriched Living CEO) who speaks about the importance of inclusion and making sure people with developmental disabilities are not isolated. And who’s hungry? It’s another edition of Breakfast with a Blackhawk with Connor Murphy. And finally, Michael Heidemann (Executive Producer and Host of Sound Sessions Podcast) dives into his latest adventure to the South By Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas.