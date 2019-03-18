Roe Conn Full Show (3/18/19): Tom Skilling sees 60’s in the near future, NCAA bracketology explained, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, March 18th, 2019:
The show begins on the stream while White Sox baseball is on. WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte explains what social media filters are to Roe, ABC’s Alex Stone reports on the status of the Boeing 737 MAX, Tom Skilling looks at the possibility for 60-degree temperatures, Kevin Powell & Lauren Lapka make sense NCAA bracketology, and the Top Five@5 features Monica Lewinsky talking to John Oliver about her life after D.C.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!