Roe Conn Full Show (3/18/19): Tom Skilling sees 60’s in the near future, NCAA bracketology explained, and more…

Posted 7:33 PM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00PM, March 19, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, March 18th, 2019:
The show begins on the stream while White Sox baseball is on. WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte explains what social media filters are to Roe, ABC’s Alex Stone reports on the status of the Boeing 737 MAX, Tom Skilling looks at the possibility for 60-degree temperatures, Kevin Powell & Lauren Lapka make sense NCAA bracketology, and the Top Five@5 features Monica Lewinsky talking to John Oliver about her life after D.C.

