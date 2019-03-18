× Over 300 artists and makers preparing for April’s One of a Kind Spring Show

The One of a Kind Spring Show is just over a month away, April 26-28 at the Merchandise Mart. The show will feature over 300 artists and makers from throughout the Midwest and Canada. There will be something for everyone including fashion, furniture, artwork made from glass and ceramics, plus a gourmet market, musicians and even an emerging market pavilion. The spring show is a sister show to their holiday show, but without the winter holiday focus. But, if you want to plan ahead, this year’s holiday show will run December 5-8. For tickets or more information, visit oneofakindshowchicago.com.

