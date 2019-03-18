× Mary Schmich: How the World Wide Web has changed everyday life

Did you know that the World Wide Web was conceived on March 12, 1989, by the computing legend Tim Berners-Lee? Yes, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the birth of the World Wide Web. Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to discuss how the invention of the World Wide Web has completely changed our lives. Can you remember what life was like before the internet came along? It was much quieter.

