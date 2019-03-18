“Elton Jim” gives both parents and children a failing grade in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal

Posted 9:09 AM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:07AM, March 18, 2019

In this 148th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explains why both the ego-driven parents and the entitled children involved in the recent “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal are both at fault.  The government sting operation MUST be a wake-up call to all parents who believe bending rules and breaking laws is an acceptable parenting philosophy.

