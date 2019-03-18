× DePaul Professor Tom Mockaitis on the New Zealand mosque terror attacks

The terror attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday have left a country and the world devastated and distraught. DePaul University History Professor and Terrorism Expert Tom Mockaitis joined the Bill and Wendy show to talk about the impacts of the New Zealand mosque shootings, including the role of social media.

Tom Mockaitis’ forthcoming book, Violent Extremists: Understanding the Domestic and International Terrorist Threat https://amzn.to/2Y0IG16.

