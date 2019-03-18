× Dave Eanet: Michigan State Always Seems To Be Ready For The Big Moments

WGN Radio Sports Director, Dave Eanet, joins Steve Cochran for an extended chat. Dave talks about how he got started in the business, some his favorite sports memories, and which broadcasters he listened to while he was growing up. Dave shares some of his picks for the upcoming NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and talks about whether he ever considered going to any other school besides Northwestern. Later on, Steve and Dave discuss the history of famous Chicago sportscasters, and the pregame show he worked on with Mike Ditka and Dick Butkus.