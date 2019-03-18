This undated aerial photo shows the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois. Argonne is one of the U.S. Department of Energy's largest research centers and the nation's first national laboratory, chartered in 1946. It specializes in non-weapon nuclear and chemical research. (Photo by Argonne National Laboratory/Getty Images)
Crain’s Daily Gist: Argonne will get world’s fastest supercomputer
This undated aerial photo shows the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois. Argonne is one of the U.S. Department of Energy's largest research centers and the nation's first national laboratory, chartered in 1946. It specializes in non-weapon nuclear and chemical research. (Photo by Argonne National Laboratory/Getty Images)
The machine will put Argonne—and Chicago—at the bleeding edge of computing. Plus, the hard part of Sterling Bay’s massive Lincoln Yards development project, Chicago’s Cresco Labs buys a Florida marijuana company and more.