Bracketologist Jerry Palm: Duke over Tennessee!

Posted 3:42 PM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, March 18, 2019

Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Bracketologist Jerry Palm joins John Williams to analyze where the 2019 NCAA March Madness currently stands. Plus, he talks about his favorite NBA players, gives expert bracket advice and his final four.

