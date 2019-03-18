Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Bracketologist Jerry Palm: Duke over Tennessee!
Bracketologist Jerry Palm joins John Williams to analyze where the 2019 NCAA March Madness currently stands. Plus, he talks about his favorite NBA players, gives expert bracket advice and his final four.