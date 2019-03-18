× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.18.19: Covers of Monday

We’re back after a pleasantly cool St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Terrorism analyst Tom Mockaitis weighs in on New Zealand mosque shootings. There’s an art to the cover song, and we’ve got “The CoverUp Cast” host Amanda Friedeman in-studio to talk about some of the best cover songs of all time! Mary Schmich, Metro columnist for the Chicago Tribune, dropped by to discuss the world before the World Wide Web.

