Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.18.19: Meet the Flintstones of the Future

Today on the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, the dynamic duo discuss why the town of Hillsborough, California is suing the owner of one of its most well-known landmarks — the ‘Flintstone House’. They also talk about the best places for corned beef in Chicago, Michael Bublé, and much more.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.