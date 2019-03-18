× B2B – Westland’s Matt Hofmann Defines American Single Malt

Not only is Westland Distillery leading the charge for American single malt whiskey, but they’re capturing the Pacific Northwest in every bottle of single malt whiskey they produce (yes, whiskey with an E, it’s American). Westland cofounder and master distiller Matt Hofmann leads the Barrel to Bottle team through an in-depth tour of his whiskies, from their core range – American Oak, Peated, and Sherry Wood – plus multiple years from their limited Peat Week and Garryana releases. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when the team answers your question for a $20 Binny’s gift card. This week, it’s all about grain whiskey.

