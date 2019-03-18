× After Hours with Rick Kogan: The history of the Chicago River & first responders speak out

The Chicago River: A Natural and Unnatural History Author Libby Hill calls in and talks the history of the Chicago River and her motivation for the book.

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea and Executive Director of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) Chicago joins the conversation in studio to talk “Story Showcase ‘First Responders” put on by Erasing the Distance.

“Story Showcase ‘First Responders” is a showcase of new stories from firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement officers who encounter traumatic events daily, followed by a facilitated conversation.

You can see this showcase at the Beverly Arts Center, March 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be FREE.

Plus Let’s Play Two: The Legend of Mr. Cub, the Life of Ernie Banks author Ron Rapoport tells us all about his new book and more.