A Universe of Voices, A Galaxy of Characters and a World of Imagination:Rob Paulsen

Animaniacs (Photo Courtesy of Warner Brothers)

You may not be familiar with the name Rob Paulsen but you know the characters he has voiced when you hear them.  From: Pinky from “Pinky and the Brain,” Yakko from “Animaniacs”, Raphael and Donatello from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, Jack Fenton from “Danny Phantom” to name a few. Rob has voiced over 250 different animated characters and performed in over 1000 commercials. Rob Paulsen joins Mason to speak about his legendary voice acting career.

For more information about Rob Paulsen visit: Robpaulsenlive.com
You can like Rob on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Robpaulsenlive
Like Rob on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Yakkopinky
Follow Rob on Instagram at: Instagram.com/Rob_paulsen

Check out Rob Paulsen in “Animaniacs Live” on March 21 at the Copernicus Center. For additional ticket and event information visit: Copernicuscenter.org

Rob Paulsen will be live at C2E2 in Chicago from March 22-March 24, 2019
C2E2 will be held at McCormick Place located at: 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago, Illinois.

Animaniacs Theme

