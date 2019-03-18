× A Universe of Voices, A Galaxy of Characters and a World of Imagination:Rob Paulsen

You may not be familiar with the name Rob Paulsen but you know the characters he has voiced when you hear them. From: Pinky from “Pinky and the Brain,” Yakko from “Animaniacs”, Raphael and Donatello from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, Jack Fenton from “Danny Phantom” to name a few. Rob has voiced over 250 different animated characters and performed in over 1000 commercials. Rob Paulsen joins Mason to speak about his legendary voice acting career.

