WGN Radio Theatre #369: Box Thirteen, Life with Luigi & Nick Carter, Master Detective

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 16, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Box Thirteen: Radio Actress Murder Case” Starring: Alan Ladd; (11-07-47). Next, we have: “Life with Luigi: Chicago Telephone Co.) Starring: J. Carrol Naish; (02-06-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “Nick Carter, Master Detective: The Make-Believe Murder” Starring: Lon Clark (07-22-45).

