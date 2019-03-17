WGN Radio Theatre #369:  Box Thirteen, Life with Luigi & Nick Carter, Master Detective

Posted 2:00 AM, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:02AM, March 17, 2019

(L-R) Gary Miner, Greg Montegna, Lisa Wolf, Nicky & Carl Amari (Highest Bidders for the WGN Radio Theatre Sign. All proceeds went to Comer Children’s Hospital)

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 16, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Box Thirteen: Radio Actress Murder Case” Starring: Alan Ladd; (11-07-47).  Next, we have: “Life with Luigi: Chicago Telephone Co.) Starring: J. Carrol Naish; (02-06-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “Nick Carter, Master Detective: The Make-Believe Murder” Starring: Lon Clark (07-22-45).

