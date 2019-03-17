× Tim Egan: “We need to invest in hospitals like Roseland, not divest”

Rick Pearson is joined by Tim Egan, President/CEO of Roseland Community Hospital, to discuss safety-net hospital funding. Tim discusses the Manage Care Organizations and the several Bills that are now being created in order to audit MCOs in hopes of regulating everything. He also expresses his excitement when hearing J.B. Pritzker address putting an assessment on MCOs and what that could mean long-term for hospitals like Roseland.