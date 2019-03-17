× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/17/2019

Rick Pearson is joined by Tim Egan, President/CEO of Roseland Community Hospital, to discuss safety-net hospital funding. Tim discusses the Manage Care Organizations and the several Bills that are now being created in order to audit MCOs in hopes of regulating everything.

Next, Rick talks to President/CEO of FairVote, Rob Richie, on ranked-choice voting. Rob Richie talks about what exactly it is and how it works, as well as the impact it would have had on the Chicago Mayoral Race. Ranked-choice voting is gaining momentum throughout the U.S. as more states and cities are beginning to implement it, as well as other countries that have been using it for years including Ireland and Australia.

Then, Rick speaks with Dan Hynes, Illinois Deputy Governor and Former State Comptroller, about his support of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s graduated rate income tax proposal. Dan shares his beliefs that the proposal has come to a stable balance of raising revenues while avoiding the rise of taxes. He also shares specific details about how the graduated rate income tax would stand to affect various economic demographics throughout the state of IL.