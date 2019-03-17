× The End of The Skywalker Saga

Oscar Isaac is hitting the talk show circuit promoting his new Netflix film, but everyone wants to hear him talk about STAR WARS EPISODE IX. We review the talking points Oscar has been throwing out there in interviews and analyze what he’s saying about the film, most notably, the end of the Skywalker Saga. We’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Star Wars style as Jason quizzes us on Irish actors in the saga. The fallout from the Jedi Coup d’etat debate continues on the RFR Voice Mail Hotline, and we have audio from Dave Filoni and the REVENGE OF THE SITH audiobook to present as evidence. Plus, new info about the opening of STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE from Bob Iger, Star Wars Resistance Season One winds down, Saw Gerrera, and Shorty Robe Luke.