× Steve Dale 3/17/2019 Full Show: Building protection against fires in animal kennels

Steve Dale speaks with State Rep Diane Pappas, about an incident that occured in West Chicago where an animal kennel caught fire and as a result all of the pets inside passed away. There was no fire alarm system in place to notify first responders and this isn’t unlikely for many kennels all across the U.S.

Steve Dale contacted the director of the Humane Society of the United States about the issue. Diane Pappas has gotten behind it and sponsored a Bill that stands to correct this problem by requiring kennels to implement a sprinkler system and/or install a system that notifies the fire department when the alarm sounds.

If you’re in Illinois, you can call your State Representative and State Senator to let them know you support and want them to support this bill.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv