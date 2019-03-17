× Ranked-Choice Voting is on the rise throughout the United States

Rick Pearson talks to President/CEO of FairVote, Rob Richie, on ranked-choice voting. Rob talks about what exactly it is and how it works, as well as the impact it would have had on the Chicago Mayoral Race. Ranked-choice voting is gaining momentum throughout the U.S. as more states and cities are beginning to implement it, as well as other countries that have been using it for years including Ireland and Australia. Rob and Rick also discuss the need to explore implementing the ranked-choice voting system into IL and more.