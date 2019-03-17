× Pinch Hitters 03/17/19: Elton Jim sits in for Dave Plier |Full show

Elton Jim sits in for Dave Plier this Sunday night and has a jam packed show!

First Jim discusses St Patricks Day and how he found some Irish DNA in a recent test, and discuss a letter he wrote to the Chicago Tribune about the Cubs recent Marquee Sports Network. Can the team thank fans for loyalty by showing 20 free games on WGN-TV? Jim, Roger Badesch and Curtis Koch discuss.

Then, Jim discusses the latest trip in his “Turano’s Travels” in which he went to New York to see Elton John at Madison Square Garden and how Billie Jean King was in the area. Can Jim convince you to change the hipster office culture? In which Ping Pong tables and arcade games make a work station easier on employees? Is there an exception to the rule?

Finally to wrap up the show, Elton Jim discusses the “folding smartphones” and talks “This Is History” with Dave Schwan.