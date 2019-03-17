Pete and Jane talk to St. Patrick’s Day Queen, owner of Lotties Bar, and performance by Shepard School of Irish Music

Posted 6:12 PM, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13PM, March 17, 2019

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures

On this episode, Pete and Jane talk to St. Patrick’s  Day queen, Madeline Mitchell, to find out what the new royal job entails…

Then, owner of Lottie’s Bar, Danny McCarthy,  joins in studio, and gets a surprise call from NBC’s Chicago Fire, Dave Eigenberg.

Katy Crabtree, trade area manager of Marketing, Events, and Tourism at Bloomingdale’s, also joins in studio to talk about spring fashion and make up trends…

Plus,  Shepard School of Irish Music perform!

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.