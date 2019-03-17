× Pete and Jane talk to St. Patrick’s Day Queen, owner of Lotties Bar, and performance by Shepard School of Irish Music

On this episode, Pete and Jane talk to St. Patrick’s Day queen, Madeline Mitchell, to find out what the new royal job entails…

Then, owner of Lottie’s Bar, Danny McCarthy, joins in studio, and gets a surprise call from NBC’s Chicago Fire, Dave Eigenberg.

Katy Crabtree, trade area manager of Marketing, Events, and Tourism at Bloomingdale’s, also joins in studio to talk about spring fashion and make up trends…

Plus, Shepard School of Irish Music perform!