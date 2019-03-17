× Karen Conti | Full Show 3/17/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

How far have you gone to help your kids succeed. Karen kicks off the show opening up discussion about the recent university scandal including several celebrity parents bribing their kids way into the best schools in the country.

New York Times Best-Selling Author of How to Raise an Adult, Julie Lythcott-Haims joins the conversation with Karen to give her perspective of what’s really going on with helicopter parenting and the university scandal. She says they’re “doing this purely for themselves…It’s keeping up with the Jones.”

Plus Karen answers both callers and texters legal questions.