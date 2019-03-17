× Illinois Deputy Governor Dan Hynes: “The graduated rate income tax is a way to solve a budget crisis”

Rick Pearson is joined by Dan Hynes, Illinois Deputy Governor and Former State Comptroller, to talk about his support of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s graduated rate income tax proposal. Dan shares his beliefs that the proposal has come to a stable balance of raising revenues while avoiding the rise of taxes. He also shares specific details about how the graduated rate income tax would stand to affect various economic demographics throughout the state of IL. Dan also points out that if graduated rate isn’t ideal, that only 2 other options realistically remain and the big picture is finding a way to take care of the large deficit that exists in the state.