Gregory Alonzo and Speakeasy Customs STAR in Switzerland With the Golden Sahara II

Speakeasy Customs and Classics Greg Alonzo joins Dane “On The Road” live from the Geneva Motor show in Switzerland. Hear as Greg fills us in on the journey to bring one of history’s (and legend George Barris’) most significant car creations back to life. Listen as Greg shares how Klairmont Kollections and Goodyear, along with the team at Speakeasy worked to return this car to its former glory and even beyond including its signature Goodyear “glowing” tires and so much more. See when the Golden Sahara 2 will be in display at Klairmont Kollections in Chicago along with hundreds of others amazing vehicles at wwwKlairmontkollections.com and for the latest news and to create your own automotive “legend” check out www.speakeasycustomsclassics.com