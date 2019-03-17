Corned beef, left, and pastrami sandwiches are served together during the reopening of the 2nd Avenue Deli in New York, Monday, Dec. 17, 2007. The kosher deli was forced out of its last space approximately two years ago by rising rents and has moved farther uptown and closer to 3rd Avenue. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Food Time Segment: Louisa Chu on “What’s the best corned beef in Chicago?”
Corned beef, left, and pastrami sandwiches are served together during the reopening of the 2nd Avenue Deli in New York, Monday, Dec. 17, 2007. The kosher deli was forced out of its last space approximately two years ago by rising rents and has moved farther uptown and closer to 3rd Avenue. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Louisa joins Dean to discuss her new article on the best corned beef in Chicago. In her review, she ranks 17 of the best corned beef sandwiches in Chicago – you don’t want to miss this!