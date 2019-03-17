× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | 3.17.19 | The St. Patrick’s Day Show

Join Dean today for a special “St. Patrick’s Day Show”, where he first checks in with the Arranmore Irish Folk Band, who perform some classics, such as: Danny Boy and Windy City Irish. Then, we get a visit from Welz Kauffman, CEO & President of the Ravinia Festival, to give us a breakdown of the institution’s 2019 music season. J.R. Sullivan, the new Artistic Director of the Irish Theatre of Chicago, stops into the studio to share the latest productions, including The Weir. Finally, in the Food Time Segment, Louisa Chu, Chicago Tribune Food & Dining Reporter, shares the top 17 corned beef sandwiches in Chicago!