× Brian Noonan Show 3/17/19: St. Patrick’s Day festivities and “A Bronx Tale” review

Brian and the crew banter about their St. Patrick’s Day antics, Brian gives a “Bow Tie Theatre Review” of Broadway in Chicago’s production of A Bronx Tale, and newsman Roger Badesch does another edition of Old Man Music History.

Brian kicks off the show by discussing his adventures wearing the color green and having a green beard for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, including a few hilarious encounters with very curious people.

Then, Brian gives a “Bow Tie Theatre Review” of Broadway in Chicago’s production of A Bronx Tale, playing now through March 24, 2019, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph Street). Hear why you should see it while you still can!

To wrap up the show, Roger Badesch returns with a brand-new edition of [This Day in] Old Man Music History. Plus: bonus jokes!