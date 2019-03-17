× Brian Noonan, Cody Gough, and Roger Badesch reunite with Christopher Michael (web-exclusive podcast)

Brian Noonan, Cody Gough, and Roger Badesch reunite with their former overnight colleague, award-winning newscaster Christopher Michael.

To kick off this web-exclusive podcast, Roger and Christopher reminisce about how they first met around 40 years ago. They talk about their past roles, including their interactions with Brian, and discuss what it was like working on different teams and in different time slots.

The crew also talks about news standards in broadcasting, the growing role of podcasts, how being a journalist has changed over the years, and much more.