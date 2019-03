× After Hours with Rick Kogan: The Legend Comes Alive & the talented Sanford Horwitt

Tonight on the show, Rick is in the studio with David Marienthal, musician Bob Mamet, singer Denise Tomasello, and comedian Kaye Winks to talk about “The Legend Comes Alive,” the return of Mister Kelly’s on Sunday, March 24. Later on, author Sanford Horwitt joins Rick to discuss his book, “Conversations with Abner Mikva.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3604429/after-hours-with-rick-kogan-episode-252_2019-03-12-084429.64kmono.mp3