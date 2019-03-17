× 20 Dollar Chef Shaun Latham Shares Cool Cooking, Conversations and Food with Fans and Friends!

Shaun Latham, star of Sirius XM and Barstool Sports hit show 20 Dollar Chef joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Shaun fills us in on the fun of the show and cooking with famous friends. Listen as Shaun talks about shows on the road at the Daytona 500, Superbowl and laughing and learning with great Chefs like Andrew Zimmern and Duff Goldman. 1 million viewers agree 20 Dollar Chef is something to see and stay TUNED to shows coming up with fan favorites from food, music, movies and more!