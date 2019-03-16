× White Sox Weekly 03/16/19: Ricky Renteria, new MLB rules, Eloy Jimenez and more…

On this edition of White Sox Weekly, Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz discuss the latest in MLB rule changes. This includes pitchers having to face a minimum of three batters, Home Run Derby cash prize, and more. Later Carm and Harry listen to different bites from White Sox manager Ricky Renteria on various topics about the team including starting staff, and Eloy Jimenez. Finally the guys listen to Eloy as he spoke to the media about being sent down to AAA to start the season and what he will work on.