Two mass shootings spark gun law debate in New Zealand

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, appeared in court Saturday morning as the primary suspect in Friday’s deadly shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that left 49 people dead. Authorities have two other suspects custody. New Zealand police are considering this incident one of the worst right-winged terrorist attacks in years. Sociologist and New Zealand resident, Robert Bartholomew joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss gun laws. Australia implemented strict gun laws that banned semi-automatic guns after the Port Arthur massacre and their laws are credited for avoiding several mass shootings. Recently, New Zealand has seen private gun ownerships rise. Bartholomew says that about 1 in 3 residents own guns, but they are primarily for hunting use. After Friday’s attack, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that gun laws have to change. Bartholomew says that after this event, there is “no place to hide from this stuff.” Bartholomew talks about reality versus perception, which he believes can be reinforced by social media. Tune in for the full discussion.