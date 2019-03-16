× TOPIC: Fake News vs. Real News: A New Book takes a Satirical Look at Life in the Age of Trump, asks: What If these Events Happened?

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with author and newspaperman “John Bernard Ruane” to discuss his new book, “The Real News: The Never Before Told Stories of Donald Trump & Fake News.” A series of stories that make you wonder if they actually happened, from a young child offering up the solution to the gun issue, to Oprah Winfrey’s decision on whether to run for President, Ruane’s compilation of events that never happened actually provides an inside look into the strategies that may just be influencing the White House and those who oppose it. A fun read and an insightful discussion with the author. Check it out!!