× The Patti Vasquez Show 03.15.19 |Dave Lundy and Mike Turner talk news, ‘What’s That From’, and fun listener trivia!

It’s another Friday night of fun with Patti Vasquez and the gang!

On this weeks show, Patti is joined by her good friend and WGN contributor Dave Lundy, as well as Mike Turner who is the Deputy Mayor of Woodstock Illinois. Chiming in throughout the show is producer Curtis Koch and Roger Badesch in the newsroom. To start off the show, Patti talks to Susan Danenberger of Danenberger Vineyards on Binge and Uncorked. Susan and Patti suggest to you the listeners on what shows or movie you should binge on whiling you uncork a specific wine!

Later Patti, Mike Turner, and Dave Lundy chat with Kenneth Jakubowski about the top headlines in politics during the week and take phone calls from listeners!

Finally to wrap the show up, the gang plays ‘What’s That From?’ and give trivia questions out to listeners to try and win some prizes!