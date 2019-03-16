The Markets 3/15/19: Wall Street Closes On Five Month High And China Trade Deal Optimism

Posted 9:39 AM, March 16, 2019, by

A street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange in New York on February 16, 2017. Wall Street stocks finished mixed Thursday as a five-day streak of record highs finally began to show signs of fatigue. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

Orion opens the show with a look at the sudden uptick on Wall Street. Later, Orion sits down with Ray Brownfield of Land Pro LLC. Finally, Orion closes the show with his trademark look at agribusiness.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.