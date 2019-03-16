A street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange in New York on February 16, 2017.
Wall Street stocks finished mixed Thursday as a five-day streak of record highs finally began to show signs of fatigue. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
The Markets 3/15/19: Wall Street Closes On Five Month High And China Trade Deal Optimism
Orion opens the show with a look at the sudden uptick on Wall Street. Later, Orion sits down with Ray Brownfield of Land Pro LLC. Finally, Orion closes the show with his trademark look at agribusiness.