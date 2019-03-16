× Ravinia Announces Their 2019 Summer Lineup, Astrologer Anne Talks March Month Of The Pisces, Frank and Kathy Reminisce, and MORE! | Frank and Kathy Full Show (March 14)

Frank and Kathy start off their last WGN Nightside show by chatting with the President and CEO of Ravinia Festival, Welz Kauffman about all of the acts they are hosting this season and about all the magic the Ravinia experience brings upon everyone who has attended an event there. Next on the show Frank and Kathy spoke with expert astrologist, Anne Nordhaus-Bike, who tells us about how our daily horoscope can inform our lives and provide insight into major decisions, and all about March and it being the month of the Pisces. In the last hour of the show Frank and Kathy reminisce and shares some laughs on their time so far with each other and discuss their next move as a dynamic duo on WGN radio.