Producer Michael Heidemann joins SXSW Music Festival

You may know him from the popular podcast Sound Sessions, but Producer Michael Heidemann is making a name for himself another way. Michael joins The Matt Bubala Show live from Austin, Texas as he shares his experiences as a speaker and mentor at this year’s SXSW Music Festival. This is Michael’s sixth year attending the festival. South By Southwest began in 1987 when two men decided they wanted to create a music festival. This event highlights media, film, music festivals and conferences every year. This festival started off with roughly 700 participants it’s first year to 30 thousand participants. Tune in as he discusses notable speakers and how Austin is the place to be for new music. For more information on the festival’s schedule, visit here. Check out Michael’s podcast for interviews and updates on his adventures by visiting wgnradio.com or the Sound Sessions Facebook page.