OTL #648: Honkers Ale gets demoted, Winter Tavern Tour visits J&M Tap, The Secret History of Georgia White

Mike Stephen discusses Goose Island’s decision to stop distributing Honkers Ale with Chicago Tribune reporter Josh Noel, drops by the J&M Tap in the Ukrainian Village for the final stop on the OTL Winter Tavern Tour, and learns the Secret History of prewar Blues pianist and vocalist Georgia White. This week’s local music is brought to you by Flatfoot 56.

