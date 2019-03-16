× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 3/16/19

Dane Neal got the show “On The Road’ by talking with Gas Monkey Garage founder and star of “Fast and Loud” and “Garage Rehab” on the Discovery Channel Richard Ray Rawlings. Next celebrity Chef Tyler Florence and talks about his brand new movie coming to out called “Uncrushable” which is all about the California wildfires that ignited Northern California’s Wine country. To close out the first half of the show Dane feature a little clip from his interview with Kurt Busch sharing his thoughts on fans and veterans.

In the latter half of the show Dane talks with East Regional Tullamore Dew Grand Ambassador, Gillian Murphy to talk all about the best Saint Patty’s cocktails. Next Dane is joined on the show with the star of 20 Dollar Chef, Shaun Latham from Bar Stool Sports to talk about cooking and creating. Dane also talked with out good friend, Greg Alonzo with Speakeasy Customs. To close out the show we got a call from Max Good who checked in with us after filming his new show.