Matt Bubala Full Show: 3-16-19

On this St. Patrick’s Day weekend edition, Matt and the crew decide that their good luck charms were not exactly lucky. WGN Radio Producer Michael Heidemann joins the show at 1:30 a.m. to talk about his adventures in Texas this week. Throughout the show, we discuss the recent college admission scheme and listeners share their thoughts on the issue. At 3:30 a.m., sociologist Robert Bartholomew joins us live from New Zealand to discuss the recent mosque shooting. Pilots were alarmed after a Boeing went down last year and we discuss safety protocols on airplanes. Reports share that another Boeing went down this week. We talk about weekend plans and how the crew is celebrating.