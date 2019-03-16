× Life after the NBA: Former NBA star Al Harrington finds new joy in Marijuana sales

Former NBA star Al Harrington joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to talk about his Marijuana business Viola Brands and a few storylines from around the NBA. How did he get into the business? Why does Marijuana a safer option for athletes to take compared to prescription drugs?

What is Viola? Viola’s goal is to provide great service while producing the finest and purest medicinal cannabis concentrates possible. Al Harrington founded the company, and locations can be found in four states throughout the country, and with two more states in the works within the next few months. Al’s passion and mission is to help people. Just as cannabis helped his own grandmother.