Life after the NBA: Former NBA star Al Harrington finds new joy in Marijuana sales

PHOTO: Washington Wizards forward Al Harrington takes court against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 105-102 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Sunday, March 23, 2014. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Former NBA star Al Harrington joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to talk about his Marijuana business Viola Brands and a few storylines from around the NBA. How did he get into the business? Why does Marijuana a safer option for athletes to take compared to prescription drugs?

What is Viola? Viola’s goal is to provide great service while producing the finest and purest medicinal cannabis concentrates possible. Al Harrington founded the company, and locations can be found in four states throughout the country, and with two more states in the works within the next few months. Al’s passion and mission is to help people. Just as cannabis helped his own grandmother.

 

