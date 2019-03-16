× Featured Guest: Aman Mann Founder of Procurify | Startup Showcase: Sapient Industries & PenPal Schools

On the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with CEO of Sapient Industries, Sam Parks. The Sapient system is an enterprise deployment of smart sockets, using machine learning to detect the types of devices that are plugged in and eliminate energy waste resulting from human behavior. The system is capable of improving operational efficiency by reducing plug load, identifying redundant equipment, and optimizing space utilization. Next on the show Scott is joined with CEO of PenPal Schools, Joe Troyen. PenPal Schools connects over a quarter million students from 150 countries to learn together. Students collaborate through online projects ranging from human rights and the environment to fake news and robotics, all while practicing literacy, technology and social-emotional skills.

On the latter half of the show, Scott is joined with our featured guest, the founder of Procurify, Aman Mann. Aman is a people-first leader, who has the magical ability to turn fear into excitement, and views obstacles as opportunities. He hates the word ’employees’ and prefer to use ‘team members’, and hates being called the CEO. Under his leadership, Procurify has grown from 32 team members in 2017 to 95 in 2018. To learn more about Prourify go to http://www.procurify.com.

To invest in Sapient Industries click here and to invest in PenPal Schools click here.

Make sure to follow Technori on Facebook and Twitter.