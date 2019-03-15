Wintrust Business Lunch 3/15/19: Grubhub in Hot Water, Hiring On Reputation, & Wendella Water Taxis

Since it’s inception, Grubhub has been one of the restaurant industry disruptors, but Andrea Hanis explained how they are in hot water with a number of their restaurants. Tom Gimbel jumped on the line with Steve Bertrand to discussed the risk of hiring on reputation, Michael Borgstrom shared the story behind building a business on the Chicago River at Wendella Sightseeing Company, and Front Row Phyllis is giving listeners an alternative events to attend this weekend if St. Patricks Day isn’t for you.

 

