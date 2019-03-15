× What to See Right Now: The ‘You Are Beautiful’ Art Gallery

You’ve probably seen the ‘You Are Beautiful’ signs while driving around town. Well, YAB recently opened its first official art gallery space in the city. Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago artist Matthew Hoffman, founder and curator of the ‘You Are Beautiful’ project, to chat about the new space.



YAB HQ

3368 N. Elston

Chicago, IL 60618

Open daily to the public from 11am-7pm

www.you-are-beautiful.com

