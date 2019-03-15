What to See Right Now: The ‘You Are Beautiful’ Art Gallery
You’ve probably seen the ‘You Are Beautiful’ signs while driving around town. Well, YAB recently opened its first official art gallery space in the city. Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago artist Matthew Hoffman, founder and curator of the ‘You Are Beautiful’ project, to chat about the new space.
YAB HQ
3368 N. Elston
Chicago, IL 60618
Open daily to the public from 11am-7pm
